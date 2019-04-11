GALVESTON, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is a story about concerns for biker safety

It's an annual event that brings hundreds of thousands of bikers to Galveston island.

The 2019 Lone Star Rally was held last weekend and the Galveston Police Department said it was busy.

While complete attendance numbers are still being compiled, Galveston PD released its numbers on the event.

Here are some emergency response numbers that were compiled from Oct. 31 through Nov. 3:

Calls for service: 922

Major accidents: 23

Fatal accidents: 2

DWI arrests: 1

Other arrests: 53

Minor accidents: 50

Traffic stops: 104

Police said there were seven accidents with injuries that required transportation to UTMB for traumatic injuries, all but one involved motorcycles. All patients were still alive as of Monday afternoon.

Both victims in the fatality crashes were wearing helmets.

These are the numbers from Galveston PD only. The department said the Texas Department of Public Safety and other state and federal law enforcement agencies had a heavy presence on the island last weekend.

