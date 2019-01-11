GALVESTON, Texas — Thousands of bikers are beach-bound this weekend as Galveston Island hosts the annual Lone Star Rally.

"It's the largest four-day rally in North America,” said spokesman Mark Gray.

Between bikers themselves and others who attend, Gray said they anticipate some 400,000 visitors this year.

"If you’ve never seen anything like this, it’s really incredible," said Gray. "You just have to come and see it to believe it.”

Part of Seawall Boulevard flows one-way during the four-day event.

It also features dozens of vendors and a number of performance stages.

Scott Stapp of Creed and the Charlie Daniels Band are among the scheduled performers this year.

But for many, motorcycles are the main attraction.

"Just seeing the different people, different bikes," said one biker. "Everything’s just kind of like all kinds of people coming together and enjoying themselves.”

Galveston Police have traffic control points set up all over the island and officers patrol various venues.

Chief Vernon Hale, who has his own bike, told us accidents are one of the most common issues.

"Some of these folks ride every single day and they’re pretty good at it, some of these folks ride twice a year," said Chief Hale. "One of them being the Lone Star Rally.”

In addition to accidents, the chief said public intoxication and noise complaints keep officers busy during this event as well.

But it's expected to have an economic impact on the island of more than $100,000,000.

Meanwhile, the City of Galveston is offering free trolley rides from The Strand to the Seawall in order to help cut down on drinking and riding.

More info on the Lone Star Rally: https://lonestarrally.com/

