GALVESTON, Texas — A motorcyclist was in critical condition Friday night after getting in an accident on Galveston Island near the Lone Star Rally. Now organizers are urging all drivers to use caution.

It's black leather and bandannas are far as the eye can see, and the sea is only where it starts.

From strand to seawall, the Lone Star Rally is taking Galveston by storm.

“So far, the people have been fantastic. Really friendly," Dennis Buckley said.

Buckley escaped from Atlanta and drove his bike 12.5 hours just to be in Galveston.

“I wear a suit and tie every day of my life, and I get on my bike, I don’t have to answer my phone and think about anything but the beautiful air and everything that’s going on around you," Buckley said.

“It’s a huge Saturday for us. Everybody is happy, everybody is eating good food, they’re drinking. The concerts are free," Mark Gray said.

But the largest four-day rally in the country is sure to come with its own set of concerns.

“Anywhere you’ve got over 400,000 people and over 100,000 motorcycles, there’s going to be an accident or two. We really just tell them to pay attention and watch your fellow motorist, and just keep an eye out. That’s the best we can do," Gray said.

And preventing accidents is up to every driver on the road.

“If they don’t share the road, look twice, three times before getting over, then people are going to end up getting hurt," said Vernon Hale, Galveston Chief of Police.

And to fellow bikers, Buckley has a bit of advice.

“You've got to have extra senses. You've got to know what’s going on around you. Cell phones are the worst thing that’s ever happened to motorcycles. You've got to be aware. Don’t drink too much, and have your head on you," Buckley said.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter