80% of Americans plan to splurge after getting COVID vaccine, survey says

A new survey says get ready for a splurge in travel and spending...at least among those who are still working.

Remember the Roaring 20s?

Not that you were there, but we're taking about the parties, drinking to excess, and the world of "The Great Gatsby."

It was a reaction to the end of World War I and the Spanish Flu. Some now predict the same will happen in 2022 if the pandemic is defeated.

Eighty percent of Americans plan to splurge on shopping and activities once they're vaccinated, according to a Lending Tree survey. That splurge would included air travel, dining in a fine restaurant, movies and concerts.

On the other hand, the bad news is the millions of Americans still unemployed won't be splurging.

Lending Tree reported 15% of people say they will not change their activities after vaccination because they don't expect to feel financially secure.

Lending Tree says that shows the big divide in America: people working remotely are making more money now that they no longer commute.

However, many service workers and those laid off face a bleak year ahead.