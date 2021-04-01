Home appliance shortage pushes into 2021 | Don't Waste Your Money

Looking for a new fridge, dishwasher or range? The appliance shortage that began in March 2020 shows no sign of letting up.

Tommy Conougher needs more space in his fridge.

"This is one we've had since we built the house 17 years ago," he says showing us his fridge. "We bought this refrigerator."

Like many families this pandemic, he tells me he wants to stock up on frozen beef and chicken.

"We thought we would just invest in a freezer we would put in the garage, so we started to look."

However, finding a freezer was tougher than finding nemo.

"So we have been searching all summer long, nine months, for a freezer," he said. "Even when the big box stores have their specials, they don't have them in stock."



It turns out it doesn't matter if you are looking for a freezer or refrigerator,

an $800 model or an $8,000 model. You are going to find shortages just about everywhere.

Ken Reiman is co-owner of an appliance distributor who supplies builders and remodelers.

"When I check on our vendor websites, they are just not available," Reiman said.

He said the shortages that started when factories shut down for two months have not let up.

"For instance, they will give an estimated time of December 5th, and December 6th comes around, and they have moved it to January."

The issue now is high demand as people spend their vacation dollars this year on their kitchens.

His suggestion: be flexible on brand and model.

"We have products coming in," he said. "Our warehouses are more stuffed now than ever, but it seems we can't get the full package."

If your heart is set on an exact size, color and model, he said you could wait until Spring.