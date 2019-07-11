KATY, Texas — A Houston police officer still recovering from a fiery, head on collision that happened on Christmas Eve last year received a special gift Wednesday.

Officer John Daily was completely caught off guard -- but all smiles -- when he found out he was getting a brand new 2017 Kia Soul from Caliber Collision and GEICO.

He was nominated for a car donation by the Peace Officers’ Angels Foundation which is dedicated to supporting injured police officers in Texas

Last Christmas Eve Officer Daily and his partner, Officer Alonzo Reid, were severely hurt after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their police cruiser head-on.

Reid was able to pull Daily from the fiery wreckage.

RAW VIDEO: Surveillance video of fiery head-on crash

Nearly 11 months after the accident, Officer Daily continues to make strides.

“I’m standing. I’m walking. I’m not in a wheelchair. I’m not in a walker or a cane. I’ve gotten up to jogging and I hope to be back to running and doing more physical contact things,” Officer Daily said.

The car came at a perfect time for Officer Daily who recently lost his truck in an unrelated accident.

KHOU

He couldn’t help but get emotional over some of the little things that made the car even more special.

KHOU

“There’s gifts in there that they hit home. For example, I’m getting a therapy dog and there’s dog toys in there and things to work out which you know; i know there’s other people involved that put in their efforts,” he said.

Officer Daily plans to use his new ride to get him to therapy.

The goal is to be behind the wheel of a patrol unit sooner than later.

“My mind world faster than my body and so my mind wants to get back to work as soon as possible and I’d like to be back within a year.”

RELATED: Charges dismissed against man accused in DWI crash that nearly killed HPD officer

The suspected drunk driver, Leonel Moreno, is still on the run.

KHOU

He said, “It has frustrated me that we’re 10 months pass, going on 11 months and this guy isn’t in custody and I was given y’all the confidence by some people that we would have him no problem and come to find out recently that, well it’s been more difficult than they expected.”

If you have any information that can help HPD catch Moreno, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713.222.TIPS.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM