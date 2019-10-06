HOUSTON — Charges against the man accused of driving drunk and severely injuring two Houston officers in a fiery crash have been dismissed, according to court records.

Cesar Collazo, 23, was charged with two counts of felony intoxication assault on a peace officer and two counts of failure to stop and render aid after police said he crashed head-on to Officer John Daily and his partner, Officer Alonzo Reid’s patrol car on Christmas Eve in 2018 and ran away.

According to court documents, DNA evidence proved Collazo was not driving that night. KHOU 11 spoke to Collazo's lawyer, Alma Garcia, and she also confirmed that Collazo's charges have been dismissed because her client was not behind the wheel.

Garcia said Collazo’s brother-in-law, Leonel Moreno, was driving and has been charged in this case.

According to court records, Moreno was charged with two counts of failure to stop and render aid on May 6 in connection with this case.

He has not been arrested.

On Monday, the Houston Police Officer’s Union said Officer Daily will finally be released from the hospital Thursday. Officer Daily has undergone at least five surgeries because of his injuries from the crash. He suffered burns to 50 percent of his body, including 2nd and 3rd degree burns on each of his arms and legs, as well as his face, stomach and chest.

Officer Reid was able to quickly escape the patrol car after the accident, and with the help of a passerby, Reid pulled Daily from the fiery wreckage.

Reid suffered burns to his lower left leg and hands.

