RICHMOND, Texas — A Richmond homeowner believed to have been drinking reportedly drove a car into his own home Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies said no one was hurt. They said the driver told them he had a few glasses of wine in Houston and drove to Richmond where he crashed through his garage and into his home.
The man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM
- Medical examiners can’t determine cause of death for little girl whose body was found in bedroom closet
- Mexican authorities arrest wanted man after couple's bodies found on Padre Island
- Forever Relentless: Funeral details released for Abigail Arias
Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter