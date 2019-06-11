RICHMOND, Texas — A Richmond homeowner believed to have been drinking reportedly drove a car into his own home Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies said no one was hurt. They said the driver told them he had a few glasses of wine in Houston and drove to Richmond where he crashed through his garage and into his home.

The man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter