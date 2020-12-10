How to get a free or discounted ride to polling stations in Houston

Uber, Lyft and METRO are all stepping up to give citizen free or discounted rides to the polls.

HOUSTON — Millions of voters plan to hit the polling stations this week— and many of those voters need a ride! Uber, Lyft and METRO are all stepping up to give citizen free or discounted transportation to the polls.

Election Day isn't until Nov. 3, but for those Texans eager to have their voice heard, early voting begins at Texas polling stations Tuesday.

Houston METRO

Houston METRO will be providing free round-trip rides to polling stations during the early voting period on Election Day. According to the agency, rides are available on Oct. 17, Oct. 24, weekdays Oct. 26 -29 and Election Day, Nov. 3.

It includes all METRO local bus, light-rail and METROLift paratransit services.

If you have questions about your ride, you can the customer service team at 713-635-4000. Spanish speakers are available.

Uber

Uber launched the "Get Out and Vote" campaign to help boost voter turnout, including offering discounted rides to and from polling stations.

On Election Day, users can access a 50 percent roundtrip discount using the poll-finding feature inside the app. That deal maxes out at $7 or up to $14 for the two trips.

The discounts will be automatically applied when you request your ride by using the polling finder. It applies on all ride options, including bikes and scooters.

Don't forget your mask! Uber has buckled down on its mask policy.

Lyft

Lyft recently announced it will be expanding its Election Day ride promotion. The LyftUp program built on partnerships with nonprofit organizations will also be in full force in 2020, helping voters in neighborhoods where reliable and affordable transportation is limited.

On Election Day, Lyft will have 50% off one ride up to $10 to any polling location or dropbox using the promo code 2020VOTE. For the first time, this offer also includes bikes and scooters in select cities.

Make sure your voice is heard!

Turnout is expected to play a critical role in the 2020 election results.

Millions of citizens throughout the United States have already cast their ballot whether in-person or through mail and experts predict voter participation will reach record highs in some states.