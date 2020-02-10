Important election deadlines: Texans have until Monday to register to vote

You’ll need to fill out a voter registration application at least 30 days before the election.

HOUSTON — There are some important dates and deadlines coming up before the November election.

October 5

Time is running out for Texans who aren't registered to vote in this election. You have until Monday, Oct. 5, to register.

Here's the link where you can register online or check to see if you're already registered.

October 13

Early voting begins on Tuesday, October 13 and runs through Friday, Oct. 30. You can vote at any location. Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced.

Voters in Harris County who still have concerns, have the option of drive-thru voting at 10 locations. Drive-thru voting is available for early voting and on Election Day.

Fallbrook Church

Houston Community College - West Loop

Houston Community College - Alief Bissonnet

Houston Food Bank

Humble Civic Center

John Phelps Harris County Courthouse Annex

NRG Arena Gate 8 Kirby St Entrance

Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church

Toyota Center Tundra Parking Garage, Leeland St Entrance

Windsor Village Kingdom Builders Center

Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. M-F and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m on Sundays.

October 23

You have until October 23 to get your application to vote by mail into (not just postmarked) the county clerk's office. The postal service is currently experiencing delays, so you should get it in the mail as early as possible.

You can also drop off your application in person at any county clerk office locations across Harris County.

October 30

Early voting ends.

November 3

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3 and you can vote at any polling location in your county.

Mail-in ballots must be returned to the county by Election Day. However, if they're postmarked Nov. 3 and delivered by 5 p.m. on Nov. 4, they will be accepted.

Because of a ruling by Gov. Greg Abbott, you only have one place to drop off your ballots before or on Election Day. That location is NRG Arena.