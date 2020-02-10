Important election deadlines: Texans have until Monday to register to vote

HOUSTON — There are some important dates and deadlines coming up before the November election.
October 5
Time is running out for Texans who aren't registered to vote in this election. You have until Monday, Oct. 5, to register.
Here's the link where you can register online or check to see if you're already registered.
October 13
Early voting begins on Tuesday, October 13 and runs through Friday, Oct. 30. You can vote at any location. Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced.
Voters in Harris County who still have concerns, have the option of drive-thru voting at 10 locations. Drive-thru voting is available for early voting and on Election Day.
- Fallbrook Church
- Houston Community College - West Loop
- Houston Community College - Alief Bissonnet
- Houston Food Bank
- Humble Civic Center
- John Phelps Harris County Courthouse Annex
- NRG Arena Gate 8 Kirby St Entrance
- Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church
- Toyota Center Tundra Parking Garage, Leeland St Entrance
- Windsor Village Kingdom Builders Center
Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. M-F and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m on Sundays.
October 23
You have until October 23 to get your application to vote by mail into (not just postmarked) the county clerk's office. The postal service is currently experiencing delays, so you should get it in the mail as early as possible.
You can also drop off your application in person at any county clerk office locations across Harris County.
October 30
Early voting ends.
November 3
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3 and you can vote at any polling location in your county.
Mail-in ballots must be returned to the county by Election Day. However, if they're postmarked Nov. 3 and delivered by 5 p.m. on Nov. 4, they will be accepted.
Because of a ruling by Gov. Greg Abbott, you only have one place to drop off your ballots before or on Election Day. That location is NRG Arena.