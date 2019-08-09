HOUSTON — A Houston singer is back home after surviving destructive and deadly Hurricane Dorian.

We first told you about Kristine Mills earlier this week after she got stuck in the Bahamas as the monster storm crept over the island where she was staying.

The Category 5 hurricane left Mills with little food, water and no way to get home.

The process was not easy. She first had to get on a ship that would get her off the island and to Florida. From there, she caught a flight to Houston.

Mills said it won’t be easy to put this nightmare behind her. She walked out of Bush Intercontinental Airport holding onto just a few of the things she was able to take with her when she evacuated after Dorian.

“Once the severe wind and rain stopped, it was a question of how do we take care of our basic needs and that’s water and food and dealing with sanitary situations,” Mills said.

Mills considers herself one of the lucky ones.

“There are people that don’t have homes,” Mills said. “They’re gone, and with them they lost their pets, their families, their memories, their possessions.”

She said people had little to no options.

“There’s so much devastation on the island, naturally, the local Bahamians when they lose their homes, need to leave because there’s nowhere for them to go," she said. "There’s no infrastructure. It’s not like what we had in Harvey or what you had in Puerto Rico."

Mills describes the process as chaotic. Even though she wasn’t able to evacuate immediately, she was able to help others.

“We were able to facilitate evacuating a couple of British citizens, a couple of people that had some injuries and so though they didn’t get me out on the first day, they were able to evacuate some really, really sick and injured elderly people," she said.

She now hopes people rally to support the popular vacation destination in a time of need.

“Give them what they need to rebuild and that’s work, and business, and let’s visit, and let’s rebuild. Let’s support the cruise lines, let’s do everything that we can to support the people so that they can help themselves,” Mills said.

Mills said her mission now is to make sure people don’t forget about what happened in the Bahamas as they start their long road to recovery.

