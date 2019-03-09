FREEPORT, The Bahamas — Kristine Mills is a successful singer/songwriter usually seen on a Houston stage, but Monday, she was hunkered down more than a thousand miles away.

By phone, Mills explained she’s in a condo on the third floor of a high-rise building and feels safe, although, uncomfortable.

“There is no electricity, there’s no water, there’s no sanitation and it’s not stopping,” Mills said.

RELATED: At least 5 dead in the Bahamas as Hurricane Dorian triggers massive flooding

Mills has been on the island since last week and explained by the time she realized Dorian was heading straight for them, the airport had closed and there was no way to get off the island.

Mills and her boyfriend have opened their condo to a CNN crew they met on the beach, providing food, water and a generator. The crew has been broadcasting live from their balcony.

“I’m very, very scared for a city that I adopted over the past couple of years and have come to love,” Mills said. “It’s the worst-case scenario.”

Officials confirm at least five people have died and said they received a "tremendous" number of calls from people in flooded homes. A radio station received more than 2,000 distress messages, including reports of a 5-month-old baby stranded on a roof and a grandmother with six grandchildren who cut a hole in a roof to escape rising floodwaters. Other reports involved a group of eight children and five adults stranded on a highway and two storm shelters that flooded.

Forecasters warned Dorian could generate a storm surge as high as 23 feet.

Videos have emerged on social media showing people climbing onto their roofs hoping to escape massive storm surges.

This isn’t the first time Mills has lived through a disaster, as she was in Houston for Harvey, but she said Dorian is a different beast altogether.

“I want out as quickly as possible," Mills said. "After having gone through Harvey and I’m going through this...I will never put myself in harm’s way again. I’m not joking.”

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM