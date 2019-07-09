FREEPORT, Texas — Honorary Freeport Police Officer Abigail Arias received a special invitation Friday to visit the White House.

Freeport PD Chief Ray Garivey posted on Facebook he and Abigail, who has terminal cancer, received an invitation from the Secret Service to tour the West Wing of the White House.

I’m honored to be part of this little girls life and journey,” Chief Garivey said. “God is good!”

Raymond A Garivey We have been invited by the Secret Service to tour the West Wing of the White House on September 21st. I'm honored to be part of this little girls life and journey. God is good! 🙏🏼

Abigail has gotten to visit law enforcement agencies around the country from the New York Police Department to the Texas Rangers and the Houston Police Department. She is the inspiration behind Officer 758’s Cancer Fight Foundation, a nonprofit that raises money for families dealing with pediatric cancer.

Abigail’s White House visit is set for Sept. 21.

