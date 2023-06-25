Caught on video: LGBTQ+ friendly church confronted at Houston Pride event

A shoving match started when a man claiming to be a pastor stood in front of a church group, not allowing them to move.

HOUSTON — A shoving match was caught on camera during Houston Pride.

LGBTQ+-friendly church members said they were confronted by a man claiming to be a pastor.

It's unclear if charges were filed, so KHOU 11 News chose to blur the faces of those in the video.

One man can be seen in the video walking up to the group and standing in front of their banner, refusing to move.

That's when the shoving started. Then, the video cut out briefly, and when it came back, the man was on some nearby grass.

Candida Garcia said she took the video and said she doesn't agree with what happened.