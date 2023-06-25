Caught on video: LGBTQ+ friendly church confronted at Houston Pride event

HOUSTON — A shoving match was caught on camera during Houston Pride.
LGBTQ+-friendly church members said they were confronted by a man claiming to be a pastor.
It's unclear if charges were filed, so KHOU 11 News chose to blur the faces of those in the video.
One man can be seen in the video walking up to the group and standing in front of their banner, refusing to move.
That's when the shoving started. Then, the video cut out briefly, and when it came back, the man was on some nearby grass.
Candida Garcia said she took the video and said she doesn't agree with what happened.
"We're a church group. We're trying to be an example of what, you know, goodness is in the world. And that's what we want to accomplish -- is show the world that there's still goodness out there. And, yeah, you can protest and everything, but we're still going to be here. We're still going to be marching. We're still going to be proud of who we are," Garcia said.