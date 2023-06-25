Downtown Houston Pride parade more than just a celebration

For some, Pride was a chance to speak against recent legislation that appears to target the LGBTQ+ community

Thousands of people filled the streets of downtown Houston for the annual Pride Parade Saturday, celebrating with floats, rainbow flags and music.

For some, it was more than just a celebration. It was a chance to talk about bills passed and signed by the governor that appear to target the LGBTQ+ community.

“It’s roots are in protests and demanding rights for everyone,” said Jean, one of the attendees. "And I think that's the most important thing."

Jean says it's more important because she's trans.

“I’m worried about the risk of losing hormones,” Jean said. “And I want to stand here for trans kids because they are currently losing access to hormones.”

Jean is concerned about teens like Kai who can't get the hormones he so desperately wants.

“It's completely devastating to go to a doctor finally, and for them to tell you, ‘I'm sorry, we can't do anything for you yet.’” Kai said. “It's heartbreaking.”

That's why the group gathered at an intersection and protested, taking signatures and hoping to mobilize against the recent legislation passed.

“Firm, unapologetic demands for a reversal of the ban on abortion,” one parade attendee told us. “A reversal on any drag show bans and gender affirming care for all trans people.”

For 17-year-old Kai, he attended the parade with his family, hoping to be able to bring awareness to rights he says we're ripped away from him. But it should