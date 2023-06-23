What to know about Saturday's Houston Pride Parade in downtown Houston | No festival this year

HOUSTON — The annual Houston Pride Parade will happen this weekend in downtown Houston. Unlike in past years, there will not be a Pride Festival in 2023.
According to the PrideHouston 365 website, the 45th annual parade runs Saturday from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. It’s a free event and the organization is encouraging everyone to register. There are VIP tickets available to buy that include seats, an open bar and light snacks.
The parade takes place at Houston City Hall at 901 Bagby.
There are plenty of road closures you’ll need to know about. Here they are, according to the city.
These are the bleacher setup closures. All of these closures will open back up by 3 a.m. Sunday.
Friday, June 23, 2023
- 9 a.m.: McKinney will close between Smith Street and Shell/Wells Fargo Parking garage access
- 7 p.m.: McKinney from Bagby to Smith
- 7 p.m.: McKinney from Smith to Louisiana
- 7 p.m.: Walker from Bagby to Smith
Saturday, June 24, 2023
- 5 a.m.: Bagby from Lamar to Walker
- 5 a.m.: McKinney exit ramp at 45N
These are the staging closures
Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Allen Parkway outbound from Bagby to Montrose from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.)
- Allen Parkway inbound from Taft to Bagby/Dallas from 5:15 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Bagby from Rusk to Dallas (all lanes) 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Walker from Bagby to Milam (all lanes) 6:30 pm.
- Milam from Walker to Pease (all lanes at Rusk) 6:30 p.m
- Pease from Milam to Smith (all lanes at Travis) for disbanding from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Smith from Lamar to Dallas (2 east lanes) at noon to 6:30 p.m.
- Smith from Lamar to Dallas (all lanes) at 6:30 p.m. to midnight
- Lamar between Bagby and Smith (accessible until 7 p.m. if needed for library or building access)
- Inbound Allen Parkway from Taft to Bagby/Dallas will close at 5:15 p.m.
- The parade route will close at 6:30 p.m. and will start reopening at 10 p.m.