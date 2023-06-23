What to know about Saturday's Houston Pride Parade in downtown Houston | No festival this year

It begins at 7 p.m., with street closures beginning Friday. This year, there won't be a Pride Festival.

HOUSTON — The annual Houston Pride Parade will happen this weekend in downtown Houston. Unlike in past years, there will not be a Pride Festival in 2023.

According to the PrideHouston 365 website, the 45th annual parade runs Saturday from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. It’s a free event and the organization is encouraging everyone to register. There are VIP tickets available to buy that include seats, an open bar and light snacks.

The parade takes place at Houston City Hall at 901 Bagby.

There are plenty of road closures you’ll need to know about. Here they are, according to the city.

These are the bleacher setup closures. All of these closures will open back up by 3 a.m. Sunday.

Friday, June 23, 2023

9 a.m.: McKinney will close between Smith Street and Shell/Wells Fargo Parking garage access

7 p.m.: McKinney from Bagby to Smith

7 p.m.: McKinney from Smith to Louisiana

7 p.m.: Walker from Bagby to Smith

Saturday, June 24, 2023

5 a.m.: Bagby from Lamar to Walker

5 a.m.: McKinney exit ramp at 45N

These are the staging closures

Saturday, June 24, 2023