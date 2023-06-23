Congratulations to the Houston Pride in Business honorees!

HOUSTON — Throughout June, we’re celebrating Pride in Houston and on Friday, local businesses and leaders were honored in the Pride of Business celebration downtown.
The award recognizes the contributions of LGBTQ+ and Allied businesses in the Houston area.
This year’s awards were held at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Houston, emceed by KHOU 11’s Cheryl Mercedes. The following awards were presented.
Here are this year's honorees!
Corporate Partner of the Year
Shell USA
Corporate LGBTQ+ Ally of the Year
Susanne Brady-Lusk, ARCA Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages
LGBTQ+ Business of the Year
Harold’s Restaurant, Bar & Terrace
LGBTBE® Certified Business of the Year
Wholesome Healing
Allied Business of the Year
Dessert Gallery Bakery & Café
Nonprofit Member of the Year
The Normal Anomaly Initiative
Supplier Diversity Advocate of the Year
James Harris, H-E-B
Employee Resource Group of the Year
Amegy Bank LGBTQ+ Business Resource Group (BRG) & Allies
Chamber Advocacy Award
British Consulate General Houston
Community Legacy Award
JD Doyle, JD Doyle Archives
Chamber Champions Award
Linda Toyota, LiftFund