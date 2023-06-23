x
Our Story, Our History

Congratulations to the Houston Pride in Business honorees!

KHOU 11 has partnered with the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce for the Pride in Business event.
Credit: Pride Houston

HOUSTON — Throughout June, we’re celebrating Pride in Houston and on Friday, local businesses and leaders were honored in the Pride of Business celebration downtown. 

The award recognizes the contributions of LGBTQ+ and Allied businesses in the Houston area. 

This year’s awards were held at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Houston, emceed by KHOU 11’s Cheryl Mercedes. The following awards were presented. 

Here are this year's honorees!

Corporate Partner of the Year

Shell USA

Corporate LGBTQ+ Ally of the Year 

Susanne Brady-Lusk, ARCA Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages

LGBTQ+ Business of the Year 

Harold’s Restaurant, Bar & Terrace 

LGBTBE® Certified Business of the Year 

Wholesome Healing

Allied Business of the Year 

Dessert Gallery Bakery & Café 

Nonprofit Member of the Year 

The Normal Anomaly Initiative

Supplier Diversity Advocate of the Year 

James Harris, H-E-B

Employee Resource Group of the Year 

Amegy Bank LGBTQ+ Business Resource Group (BRG) & Allies

Chamber Advocacy Award 

British Consulate General Houston

Community Legacy Award 

JD Doyle, JD Doyle Archives

Chamber Champions Award 

Linda Toyota, LiftFund

