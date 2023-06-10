2023 Houston Pride Parade and other events celebrating H-Town's LGBTQ+ community

The 45th annual Houston Pride Parade is one of the biggest and best celebrations in the country. Other events include an Astros game, live music and drag bingo.

HOUSTON — The 45th annual Houston Pride Parade is just weeks away but there are a bunch of other events leading up to it.

KHOU 11 is partnering with the LGBT Chamber of Commerce for the month-long celebration that includes one of the biggest and best Pride parades in the country.

Hundreds of thousands of people will line the downtown streets around City Hall for the free parade on Saturday, June 24, at 7 p.m.

Citing, costs and safety concerns, the Pride Houston 365 announced in January that the pre-parade Pride Festival isn't happening this year. Instead, paradegoers are urged to pregame at "gayborhood" bars and restaurants in Montrose.

There are plenty of other things to do to show your Pride all month long!

2023 Pride Month events in Houston

From soccer and baseball to runways and drag bingo, Pride Month in Houston has something for everyone with more than a dozen events.

Here's a list of happenings from the Greater Houston Area LGBT Chamber of Commerce and Pride Houston 365.

Talking with Pride Summit 2023

The Chamber is partnering with The Woodlands Pride for the inaugural Talking with Pride Summit. It will feature a variety of speakers and panels discussing mental health, small business, advocacy and more.

WHEN: Saturday, June 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TICKETS: $100 for adults 23 and over; $50 for 22 and under; Reception add-on for $25

Pride Night: Houston Dynamo

The Dynamo will host their annual Pride Night match against Los Angeles FC and festivities will include a DJ

WHEN: Saturday, June 10, 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Shell Energy Stadium

TICKETS: Prices vary; use code Pride23; Buy the ticket and t-shirt bundle to receive a Y'all Means All t-shirt.

Pride night: Houston Dash

The Dash will host their annual Pride Night match against NY/NJ Gotham FC. Get to the stadium early to receive a Pride jersey flag from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

WHEN: Sunday, June 11, 6 p.m.

WHERE: Shell Energy Stadium

TICKETS: Prices vary; use code Pride23; Buy the ticket and t-shirt bundle to receive a Y'all Means All t-shirt.

Y'all means all 🧡



Receive our Y'all means all Pride t-shirt when you purchase our ticket and t-shirt bundle for this weekend's game!

Pre-game Chalk Talk

Join representatives from the Dynamo and Dash on Sunday, June 11th, for a pre-game panel discussing inclusivity and allyship within the world of sports.

WHEN: 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

WHERE: East Club at Shell Energy Stadium

TICKETS: Admission is included with match tickets but you must RSVP to attend.

Pride Night: Houston Astros

The Houston Astros are celebrating their annual Pride Night on June 20 when they host the New York Mets.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 20, 7:10 p.m.

WHERE: Minute Maid Park

TICKETS: Get an Astros Pride Night Jersey by paying an extra $25 for your 6/20 tickets. You'll receive a voucher for each t-shirt, which can be picked up from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Union Station Café, behind the Saint Arnold Bar on the main concourse. Jersey sizes from adult small to adult XL will be available while supplies last.

Festivities include a pregame happy hour from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. in the Michelob Ultra Club and special pregame ceremonies.

Rock the Runway

Pride Houston's annual fashion show Rock the Runway will feature LGBTQIA+ designers and models strutting their stuff on the catwalk in the latest haute -- and hot -- styles.

WHEN: June 22, Thursday, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

WHERE: Rise Rooftop

TICKETS: Limited number of $5 general admission tickets available; VIP tickets range from $50 to $500.

Pride in Business Celebration and Awards

The Pride In Business Celebration recognizes the important role of LGBTQ+ and Allied businesses to the Greater Houston economy.

WHEN: Friday, June 23, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Hyatt Regency downtown

TICKETS: $125 for LGBT members; $135 regular for LAMDA Next Gen; $175 for guests; register by June 16.

AFTER PARTY: Head to Kiki in Montrose to keep the celebration going from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with great music, drink specials and more.

Rainbow on the Green

Take the kids and head downtown for Rainbow on the Green at Discovery Green on June 23.

The free concert features LA-based pop singer/songwriter JORDY.

Z’maji – an "avant-garde electro-house vocalist bred on gospel, disco & world music" -- will open for JORDY.

WHEN: Friday, June 23, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: Discovery Green

Eden

Dedicated to the strong womxn of Houston's LGBT+ Community, Eden is the official Pride Girl+ party. Male friends are welcome too!

WHEN: Friday, June 23, at 9 p.m.

TICKETS: Ticket prices range from $10 to $375.

Families With Pride

This family-friendly and free festival was launched in 2022 by District C Councilwoman Abbie Kamin. There will be food trucks, face painting, games, prizes and more!

Families With Pride will also feature the Colors of Pride Ribbon Wall, Pride storytime and art projects.

"District C includes some of our city’s most historic LGBTQIA+ neighborhoods and landmarks, Kamin said. "Families in the community and allies in and around our District deserve a welcoming place for children to celebrate and learn about Pride’s history."

Show off your fur babies at the Proud Puppy Parade that starts at 9 a.m. at the Levy Park Dog Park.

WHEN: Saturday, April 24, 9 a.m. to noon

WHERE: Levy Park

2023 Houston Pride Parade

Of course, the main event in H-Town will be the Houston Pride LGBT+ Parade on Saturday, June 24.

Organizers said over 850,000 loud and proud paradegoers watched last year's parade despite dangerous heat.

WHEN: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

TICKETS: The parade is free unless you want to pay $100 for VIP tickets that include seats, an open bar and light snacks.

Pride Parade after-party

After the parade, head to Rich’s at Rise Rooftop where you can dance the night away with tunes from iconic DJ Kitty Glitter from Australia and Houston's own DJ Drew G.

WHEN: 9 p.m. to 3 p.m.

TICKETS: Prices range from $25 to $50.

Pride Night: Sugar Land Space Cowboys

The Space Cowboys celebrate Pride Night on Thursday, June 29.

WHEN: 7 p.m.

WHERE: Constellation Field

TICKETS: Enter Coupon Code PRIDE to find discounted seats.

Join us here at @ConstellationEG Field on Thursday, June 29th as we celebrate our second annual Pride Night at the ballpark!



Join us here at Constellation Field on Thursday, June 29th as we celebrate our second annual Pride Night at the ballpark!

Drag Bingo

Head to Eureka Heights Brewery for Drag Bingo on the last Thursday of Pride Month -- or any month for that matter.

Grab a beer and watch the balls spin for a chance to win some prizes.

WHEN: Thursday, June 29, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Eureka Heights

TICKETS: It's free to play but bring a little extra cash to tip the fabulous host Miss Gay Southwest America, Dessie Love-Blake. If you don't have your own dauber, you can buy one there for $2.