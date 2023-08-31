Here's what's coming to Houston's Hobby Airport over the next 2 years

Some new changes are coming to Hobby Airport's West Concourse after Houston City Council unanimously approved the first installment of the airport's expansion plans.

HOUSTON — Houston's Hobby Airport is set to get a little makeover over the next two years. That's because the Houston City Council approved the first installment of the airport's $470 million expansion plan to the West Concourse.

The first installment includes:

Adding seven additional gates that can accommodate domestic and international flights

Expanding and renovating the baggage handling system and baggage claim area

Installing an overhead canopy along the departure curb that will protect travelers against inclement weather

Connecting the Red Garage to the terminal

Construction to expand the West Concourse will begin in early 2024.

“With business and leisure travel on the rise, this is an exciting time for expansion at one of our major airports. William P. Hobby Airport is the first and only 5-Star Skytrax airport in North America, and passengers deserve a first-class experience,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. “As a global city and sought-after destination, we have excelled in attracting new air services. Enhancing our Houston Hobby Airport infrastructure strengthens the backbone of our economic vitality and cultural prosperity. This expansion project symbolizes our commitment to a thriving future.”

The West Concourse Expansion Project comes less than a decade after Hobby Airport last expanded, according to Houston Airports.

The West Concourse first opened in October 2015 and included five gates that can accommodate international and domestic flights, a ticketing hall, a Federal Inspection Services facility and an expanded TSA checkpoint. The opening of the West Concourse marked the return of international air service to Hobby Airport after a 46-year hiatus.