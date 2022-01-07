Houston's Hobby Airport is first in North America to get this distinction

Skytrax, an international air transport rating organization, awarded Hobby a 5-star rating for 2022.

HOUSTON — If you were part of the huge crowds that flew in and out of Houston's William P. Hobby Airport over the holidays, this news might not be a huge surprise. But it just snagged a level of recognition no other airport in North America has achieved.

Skytrax, an international air transport rating organization that got started back in 1989, just awarded Hobby Airport a 5-star rating for 2022.

“This is a well-deserved and unique distinction for the City of Houston and our airport system,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “Hobby Airport stands among the best in the world and this rating proves that being committed to first-class service is a tremendous benefit for Houston and the entire region.”

According to Skytrax, Hobby made a “wide range of substantial guest experience upgrades to the terminal interiors, passenger facilities, and customer service initiatives” to help boost it from four to five stars. Those improvements include a new children’s play area, state-of-the-art restroom facilities, modern signage and information systems, a prayer room and a new stage for live music performances.

“From your house to ours, we promise to deliver a five-star airport experience for our guests that showcases world-class service, modern facilities and uniquely “Houston friendly” hospitality – first time, every time," said Director of Aviation Mario Diaz. “That is the Houston Airports guest experience brand promise , a promise our team members strive to keep every single day at Bush and Hobby airports.”

Skytrax reviews airports based on 29 different categories. Only 16 of the world's airports have claimed the sought-after 5-star rating and Hobby Airport is the only one in North America to do so.

“The entire Houston Airports team has worked tirelessly toward reaching this accomplishment at Hobby Airport,” Diaz said. “Providing the highest quality of customer service, exceptional amenities and cutting-edge facilities has earned us five stars at Hobby Airport and an improved 4-Star rating at Bush Airport, and now we owe it to our passengers to continue delivering excellence at every step of the airport experience.”