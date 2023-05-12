Hobby Airport goes through overnight transformation as Pappas Restaurant moves out

Eight new temporary restaurants were opened following the legal fight between Pappas Restaurants and the City of Houston.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Travelers at Hobby Airport are seeing a different-looking terminal. There’s no more Pappasitos, Pappadeaux or Pappas Burgers.

The company moved out overnight after losing its legal battle for a new contract. When we checked Friday morning, their names and logos were already off the airport's website.

In April, a judge denied a request from Pappas Restaurants to temporarily pause the City of Houston’s plans to replace them at Hobby. Pappas Restaurants had filed a lawsuit against the city and Areas HOU JV, the Spanish food services company that recently won the 10-year, $470 million concessions contract.

Editor's note: Video above is from April, when a judge denied Pappas Restaurants' request to pause the transition.

Hobby Airport tweeted video of the overnight transition, saying eight new restaurants are on the way.

OUTSTANDING OVERNIGHT WORK 💪 8 new restaurants will open soon at HOU!



These temporary concepts will serve hot food and cold drinks as we revolutionize our airport dining experience to feature a variety of #HTown faves. pic.twitter.com/fYn1gcw4FR — Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) May 12, 2023

According to a release from Hobby, the eight temporary restaurants there open now are GastroHub Bistro & Bar, which is before you get to security, Streat at Gate 2, Streat Bar at Gate 4, Latrelle’s Mexican Kitchen at Gate 21, Pink’s Pizza at Gate 21, Gastrohub in the food court at Gate 41, Pick Up Stix in the food court at Gate 31 and Hubcap Bar and Grill at Gate 46.

Restaurants that were there before and remain are Chick-Fil-a at Gate 1, Buffalo Wild Wings at Gate 23, Peet’s Coffee and Tea at Gate 40, Wendy’s in the Gate 41 food court and Starbucks at Gate 45.