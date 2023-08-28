Man proposes to girlfriend at Houston's Hobby Airport

Russell Rainwater said he never wanted to get married. That is until he met Terri Jo on an online dating site.

HOUSTON — For Russell Rainwater, marriage was never part of his plan -- that is until he met Terri Jo.

Rainwater unexpectedly fell in love with the small-town hygienist after meeting her on Facebook's dating platform.

It didn't take Rainwater long to realize that they needed to take their relationship to new heights, so he planned a proposal she would never see coming.

Rainwater asked Terri Jo to marry him inside Houston's Hobby Airport.

The second she walked off her Southwest Airlines flight at Hobby Airport, she was serenaded with a string quartet as Rainwater held a sign that read "Will you marry me?"

The two embraced and shared some smooches before Rainwater got down on one knee and verbally asked the big question.

Terri Jo said, "Yes!"

SHE SAID YES!



Harmony in the Air set the mood, our Artist in Residence captured the scene with his brush, and our concession partner provided a fabulous cake! Thank you all!



CONGRATULATIONS to the happy couple! pic.twitter.com/njYln8y4Uf — Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) August 27, 2023

Rainwater said his wife-to-be is his travel companion, his dance partner and best friend.

"I love her and we're so excited about sharing our future together," he said.

After the proposal, the two shared a dance as travelers looked on and celebrated their love.