Harris County Public Health received more than $2 million in grant money from the CDC to address opioid overdoses.

According to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences , in 2018, almost half of all drug overdose deaths in Harris County involved opioids, and drug overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the county.

During a news conference on Tuesday morning, Dr. Umair Shah, executive director of HCPH, announced that the money from the grant would be used for multiple purposes, including:

- Collecting more data about opioid misuse and overdose to find out who is most at risk, and what areas of the county need more treatment facilities.

- Getting more people into treatment by increasing the number of healthcare providers who are trained to treat opioid addiction, including hiring more licensed substance abuse counselors for the Harris County Jail and purchasing more medications for the Jail's medication-assisted treatment program to help inmates decrease their reliance on opioids while in prison.

"We do not have the same issues as other areas of the county like the Northeast," said Sheriff Ed Gonzales. "We want to be proactive."

Harris County is the only county in the country to be awarded the grant to that type of entity. Other states received money to both states and cities or counties.

Shah said that even though the rates in Harris County may not be as high as other parts of the U.S., the sheer size of Harris County -- 4.7 million people and growing -- brings overdose numbers to staggering levels.

Officials said that opioid misuse is not considered "epidemic" yet, but they hope to prevent it from ever reaching that status.

Dr. Shah said there are not enough healthcare providers trained in opioid abuse treatment for the number of people in the county.

