HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating the circumstances of a shooting after three women pulled into a gas station and said they had been shot.

This happened just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 15000 block of the Eastex Freeway.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a patrol unit already at the gas station was approached by a gray sedan with the three victims inside. They told deputies they had been shot following an altercation nearby.

Deputies say all of the victims have been transported to a area hospitals to be treated.

Video from the scene shows the sedan with the window on the driver's side shattered and what appears to be a bullet hole in the rear driver's side door.

