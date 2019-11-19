HOUSTON — NASA has been a popular theme in the fashion world over the last few years with young people — not just in America but around the world.

Now the Houston Rockets are preparing to debut their fourth new uniform of the season, and because they're the Rockets it makes since that it is NASA-inspired.

Images of the uniform and jersey were released during Monday night's game.

The "City Edition" uniform "evokes Houston’s historical and present relationship with the Space Agency." It includes the NASA font, an Astronaut ID tag in the upper right chest, an American flag on the belt line and the side panels of the jersey honor the Gemini Program that prepared Americans for the Apollo missions.

The team will wear the uniforms on Space City Saturdays during every home and road game. They'll debut Nov. 30 when the Rockets take on the Atlanta Hawks at the Toyota Center.

The jerseys will also be available for purchase beginning next Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the team store and on RocketsShop.com.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM