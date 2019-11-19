HOUSTON — The Harris County Public Health, Sheriff’s Office and Baylor College of Medicine will gather to announce the county’s new Opioid Overdose Prevention Program.

HCPH has been awarded more than $2 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to aid in the prevention of opioid overdose in Harris County.

According to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences , in 2018, almost half of all drug overdose deaths in Harris County involved opioids, and drug overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the county.

