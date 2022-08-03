Harris Co. Elections Administrator to appear in commissioners court

Administrator Isabel Longoria will respond to voting issues from the Texas primary election. Judge Lina Hidalgo expressed a "desire for a change in leadership."

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County commissioners are looking for answers into what went wrong during the Texas primary election.

Election Administrator Isabel Longoria is expected to answer questions from commissioners at their meeting Tuesday. It comes after the county revealed around 10,000 mail ballots were not entered into the Election Night count. The primary also saw longer-than-usual vote counting times, staffing challenges, and equipment issues.

The Harris County Republican Party and at least one commissioner are calling on Longoria to resign or be fired.

Longoria spoke out against claims of voting delays, saying the counting process was normal for an election. For the unentered ballots, the administrator's office said they would be transparent and provide updates when they were available.

All 10,000 are expected to be counted for by Tuesday.

Before the administrator's appearance, other speakers came forward to share their thoughts on the issues. County Judge Lina Hidalgo also commented on the matter, saying she talked to Longoria about the "desire for a change in leadership."