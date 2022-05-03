Harris Co. election administrator says around 10K mail-in ballots weren't added into unofficial Election Night count

The county says it has reached out to the Secretary of State's office as an investigation into what happened takes place.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Election Administrator Isabel Longoria's office on Saturday announced that they have identified approximately 10,000 mail-in ballots that were not added to the original count on Election Night.

The county said that approximately 6,000 of the uncounted ballots were for the Democratic primary and approximately 4,000 were for the Republican primary.

"The oversight occurred between the hours of 1 and 4 a.m. as the political parties that make up the Central Count Committee were reviewing ballots," Longoria's office said in a press release.

They said the votes were scanned into the tabulation machines but not transferred, which meant they were not being counted in the unofficial count on Election Night. The votes are set to be added to the final count when the Central Count Committee next meets on Tuesday, according to the elections administrator's office.

The county says it has reached out to the Secretary of State's office as an investigation into what happened takes place.

"We are committed to full transparency and will continue to provide updates as they are available," Longoria's office said.

The news late Saturday follows days of back and forth between the Harris County Republican Party and Harris County Elections Office. The GOP was calling for the firing or resignation of elections administrator Isabel Longoria, calling the way the Texas Primary Elections ran a 'fiasco.'

The county’s Democrats weighed in, saying there may have been problems, but pointed at Senate Bill 1, the new elections law in Texas.

One thing both sides agree on -- there needs to be a review of Election Night.

Below is the full statement sent out by the Harris County Elections Office Saturday night.

"As we continue to run through the numerous checks and balances of the tallying process, we identified approximately 10,000 mail-in ballots (6,000 Democratic and 4,000 Republican) that were not added into the original Election Night count. The oversight occurred between the hours of 1 and 4 a.m. as the political parties that make up the Central Count Committee were reviewing ballots. While the votes were scanned into our tabulation computer, they were not transferred and counted as a part of the unofficial final results as they should have been. These votes will be added to the final count when the Central Count Committee next convenes on Tuesday.

We have reached out to and are working in coordination with the Secretary of State's Office as we investigate the missteps that took place in this process. We are committed to full transparency and will continue to provide updates as they are available.

While we understand the seriousness of this error, the ability to identify and correct this issue is a result of a lengthy, rigorous process and is a positive example of the process ultimately working as it should."

