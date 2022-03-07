Harris County GOP files lawsuit against Isabel Longoria after learning of uncounted election night votes

The Harris County GOP said this was the most "egregious" and "mismanaged" election process ever and blamed it on Longoria, the county's elections administrator.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Republican Party filed a lawsuit Monday against the county's elections administrator, Isabel Longoria, for what they call the "worst elections fiasco in Texas history."

This comes after Longoria's office confirmed over the weekend there were approximately 10,000 mail-in ballots that were not added to the unofficial Election Night count.

The Harris County GOP has consistently criticized Longoria and her team for what they said has been the most "egregious" and "mismanaged" election process to ever occur in the history of Harris County.

Some of the issues the GOP point out, according to their lawsuit, include:

Issuing of incorrect ballots to certain polling locations, preventing voters from being able to vote

Providing ballots on the wrong size paper

Failing to complete the counting of the ballots within 24 hours of the polls closing

Failing to deliver the required number of working voting machines and adequate supplies

Harris County Republican Party Chairman Cindy Siegel said Longoria and her team continue to place blame on everyone else instead of accepting accountability for their mistakes.

“Our goal is to make sure this doesn’t happen again," Siega said Monday afternoon in regards to the lawsuit. “What we hope to come out of this, either Isabel Longoria and her management team resign or they’re fired, but more importantly, that the courts actually step in and provide independent oversight over the election process to ensure built-in processes, controls are put into place to ensure that people do what they are supposed to do.”