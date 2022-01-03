Administrator downplays vote count delay in Harris County

The Secretary of State said the county has asked for more time to report results, but Elections Administrator Isabel Longoria downplayed that claim.

HOUSTON — Moments after the Texas Secretary of State said Harris County would not be reporting 2022 primary election results in time, the county's elections administrator downplayed the reasons behind the claim.

Texas Secretary of State John Scott's office released a statement shortly after polls closed saying that Harris County wouldn't be reporting results by the legal deadline.

"Today, the Texas Secretary of State's office was informed that Harris County election officials would not be able to count and report results for all early and Election Day votes by the statutory deadline of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022," according to a statement from Scott. "Harris County election officials have indicated to our office that the delay in ballot tabulation is due only to damaged ballot sheets that must be duplicated before they can be scanned by ballot tabulators at the central count location."

Harris County Elections Administrator Isabel Longoria said early voting returns were coming into the central counting office and were being counted.

"As we see the early vote results are already out and posted," Longoria said in reference to in-person early votes. "As we get those ballot boxes, we will post results."

Longoria said Scott's claim stemmed from a meeting between party leaders and the Secretary of State's office and the multiple-page paper ballots used in Harris County.

"It's going to take us a couple of days because of those paper tears and paper jams," Longoria said. "We're posting our election night results, and it's going to take us a couple of days to iron out those details."

State law mandates that counties must report results no later than 24 hours after polls close.

"We're the only county in Texas with two pieces of paper for ballot voting," Longoria said. "Our election equipment is so sensitive that even a small speckle or small smudge may cause problems."

No other counties in Texas notified the Secretary of State's office of any similar delays, a spokesperson said.

Here's the fulls statement from the Secretary of State's Office:

Under Texas law, all Texas counties are required to report early and Election Day results within 24 hours of polls closing on Election Night. Today, the Texas Secretary of State's office was informed that Harris County election officials would not be able to count and report results for all early and Election Day votes by the statutory deadline of 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Texas Secretary of State John Scott issued the following statement and offered assistance to Harris County in ensuring that all ballots are timely tabulated in accordance with state law:

"We are closely monitoring the progress of ballot tabulation in Harris County to ensure all relevant election laws are followed and that legitimately cast ballots by Harris County voters in both the Democratic and Republican Primary Elections are counted accurately and timely," Secretary Scott said. "Harris County election officials have indicated to our office that the delay in ballot tabulation is due only to damaged ballot sheets that must be duplicated before they can be scanned by ballot tabulators at the central count location. Our office stands ready to assist Harris County election officials, and all county election officials throughout the state, in complying with Texas Election Code requirements for accurately tabulating and reporting Primary Election results. We want to ensure that all Texans who have cast a ballot in this year's Primary Elections can have confidence in the accuracy of results."

