'Forever breathing in our hearts' | George Floyd remembered with mural in Third Ward

HOUSTON — George Floyd is being remembered with a mural in the Third Ward a week after his death in Minneapolis.

Floyd died in the custody of Minneapolis police while one of them had his knee on the back of his neck as he was pinned to the ground.

Artists Donkeeboy and Donkeemom painted the mural on one of the walls of the Scott Food Mart located 3341 Winbern Street.

The store is located near Jack Yates School, where Floyd was a star athlete.

“You got to understand, it’s tragic, it hurts, but George Floyd was a basketball player, a football player, a rapper, entertainer, teacher, mentor, but first of all, a human, one of God’s kids,” Travis Cains said.

The live painting of the mural turned into a celebration Monday night.

“I really wanted to do this so I could highlight the life of George Floyd,” artist Donkeeboy said.

He explained, along with the help of his mother, Donkeemom, it took about four hours to complete.

The mural depicts Floyd with a hoodie and angel wings on a blue background. There is also a message in the shape of a halo above his head that reads, “Forever breathing in our hearts.”

Floyd uttered “I can’t breathe” as he was being held down during the incident with Minneapolis police before he died. It has become a familiar rallying cry after the same words were said by Eric Garner, another black man who died in police custody six years ago on New York City's Staten Island.

After the artists completed their work Monday night, a prayer circle was held.

Cains also had a message for protesters.

“If you’re going to protest, protest right, protest for the right reason, don’t protest to tear up people’s stuff, out of anger, protest for a cause, justice for George Floyd,” Cains said. “Protest peacefully.”

