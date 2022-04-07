Beware at the beach: Galveston reporting red flag conditions for rip currents

Officials want you to be careful if you get into the water and make sure you're in view of lifeguards.

HOUSTON — It’s expected to be a busy Fourth of July on Galveston Island, as people head to the coast to beat the scorching temperatures. But Galveston’s Beach Patrol has a warning for you if you’re among them – watch out for rip currents!

They are reporting red flag conditions for rip currents for local beaches, and they say the high risk is expected to last through this evening.

They want to make sure you are very careful in the water and make sure you’re in sight of a lifeguard.

If you do find yourself in a rip current, the best thing to do is not fight it. On its website, the National Weather Service says to remain calm, so you can think clearly. They say to think of it like a treadmill that can’t be turned off, with the only way to get off it if is to go to one of the sides.

And you should swim out of the current in a direction following the shoreline. If you can’t get out of the current, you should float or calmly tread water until you’re out of it. If you still can’t get out, wave your arms and make noise so someone can help you.

