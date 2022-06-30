Fourth of July fireworks, festivals and other festivities in the Houston area

If you're looking for the best place to watch the fireworks this 4th of July, we've got you covered from The Woodlands down to Galveston and points in between.

Fireworks, festivals and parades return in full force this Fourth of July with events planned across the Greater Houston Area.

The celebrations of America's independence will include everything from traditional parades to festivals large and small, concerts and, of course, the star of the show: Fabulous fireworks.

If you're looking for the best place to watch those fireworks light up the sky, we've got you covered from The Woodlands down to Galveston and points in between.

HOUSTON

Shell Freedom Over Texas

The city of Houston's big Shell Freedom Over Texas celebration is back in full force this year after being scaled down in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

They are inviting full-capacity crowds to enjoy six hours of live music, including everything from rap to country to zydeco.

They're also celebrating Johnson Space Center's 60 years in Houston with a special Space City Experience that will feature NASA astronauts, robotic demonstrations and virtual reality field trips to the International Space Station.

That night, Sawyer Brown opens the show for headliner and hometown favorite Clay Walker. Then it's time to fire up the fireworks for one of the biggest and brightest shows in the country with the gorgeous Houston skyline as a backdrop.

WHEN: July 4, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

ADMISSION: $10, children under 5 free; This year, a portion of food and drink sales will benefit the Houston Food Bank.

City Centre

If you're on the west side, City Centre is hosting an event that will include live music and a fireworks show that starts at 9:30 p.m.

When: July 4, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: City Centre, 800 Town and Country Blvd

BAYTOWN

Baytown is cranking up the music for its free 2-day 4th of July Celebration featuring live music, a parade and a fireworks finale at Bicentennial Park.

Monday, July 4

4 p.m. - David Lee Garza

5:30 p.m. - 4th of July Parade

6:00 p.m.- Cody Hibbard

7:30 p.m. - 4th of July Ceremony

8:15 p.m. - The Band Perry

9:30 p.m. - Fireworks Extravaganza

BELLAIRE

The City of Bellaire invites you to a Celebration of Independence Parade and Festival!

WHEN: July 4, 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: The parade route has changed and it starts at South Rice Avenue and Valerie Street. The children's bike parade starts at South Rice Avenue and Evergreen Street. Both parades end at Linden Street.

DEER PARK

Deer Park's 4th Fest will feature something new this year with a cornhole tournament, plus live music, food and fireworks.

It's at the Jimmy Burke Activity Center from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

The Band Hennessey will perform on the outdoor stage from 7 p.m. - 9:15 p.m.

Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

FRIENDSWOOD

Friendswood's Freedom For One and All celebration is all day Monday beginning with a parade at 10 a.m. on Friendswood Drive between Heritage Drive and Stevenson Park.

The park will be the site for rides, games, food and entertainment at 11 a.m.

At 7:30 p.m., the party moves to Centennial Park for a free concert from Party Crashers, then fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m.

GALVESTON

Galveston's Fourth of July parade, featuring dozens of floats, kicks off the festivities at 6 p.m. Monday on Seawall Boulevard. It begins at 57th Street, then turns east to 27th Street.

After the parade, the island will host two drone shows at 37th Street and Seawall Boulevard sponsored by the Galveston Park Board of Trustees/Visit Galveston. The first show will begin at 9 p.m. and the second at 10:30 p.m.

Street closures

Float line-up will begin at 4 p.m. along 59th Street. At 5 p.m. the line-up group will move to the Seawall between 59th and 57th Streets to help stage the floats and get them in the correct order. At 6 p.m., the parade will begin from 57th Street and head east toward 27th Street.

The Traffic Division will reopen the Seawall to two-way traffic immediately following the parade.

KATY

The City of Katy and Typhoon Texas are partnering for another year of patriotic fun with Red, White and Boom!



Guests are encouraged to come out and enjoy a day of 4th of July fun and entertainment at Typhoon Texas beginning at 11 a.m. Monday.

The Freedom Celebration fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. at the water park or you can view them at Katy Mills Mall.

KEMAH

The Kemah Boardwalk is the scene for live music followed by fireworks over Galveston Bay at 9:30 p.m. Monday.

KINGWOOD

Kingwood kicks the 4th off early with The Fishing Rodeo from 6:00 a.m. - 7:30 a.m. at the Foster's Mill ponds at the corner of Kingwood Drive & Forest Garden. Kids age 15 and younger are invited to bring their fishing gear to the ponds and compete for trophies in different categories. No registration is required.

The Bike Rodeo is at 9 a.m. in the parking lot at the Kingwood Bible Church on the corner of Oakwood Forest and Lake Houston Parkway, across from Creekwood Middle School. Kids are invited to bring their decorated bikes to compete for trophies and then participate in the parade afterward.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. from Creekwood Middle School to Kingwood High School.

JERSEY VILLAGE

The City of Jersey Village's first July 4th event will include a community parade, a concert by The Fab 5, food trucks and children's activities.

Around 9:15 p.m., enjoy the Senate Ave. Brewing Co. Fireworks Show.

When: July 4, 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Clark Henry Park at 7804 Equador St.

MISSOURI CITY

Missouri City's Independence Day Festival gets underway at 4 p.m.

Bring a lawn chair and find a spot in the grass to sit back, relax, and enjoy live music followed by an amazing fireworks show!

WHEN: July 3, 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

NASSAU BAY

Join the City of Nassau Bay for a day-long Independence Day celebration.

12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Water Wars

Get your water guns and water hoses ready to soak your neighbors in Water Wars, our citywide water fight on foot, bicycles, wagons or golf carts.

6 p.m. Parade honoring veterans

The annual parade honoring Nassau Bay’s veterans starts at 6 p.m. at David Braun Park. Here's a map of the parade route.

9 p.m. Lakeside fireworks show

End the day with a bang at a fireworks show over the lake!

PASADENA

Freedom will ring in Pasadena at this year's 4th Fest at 4 p.m.

Live Music By: The Slags & Gray Falls

Food Trucks

Kids Zone

Hayrides

Vendors

Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Join the celebration at the Pasadena Municipal Fairgrounds at 7902 Fairmont Parkway. Gates will be open on Red Bluff and Fairmont Parkway.

PEARLAND

The Celebration of Freedom will feature live music, rides, food trucks and giveaways. They'll end the day with a big fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Admission is free; however, a wristband is required to participate in most rides and attractions. Wristband tickets are $5 and can be purchased in advance online or when you arrive at the event.

Age: All ages welcome

WHERE: Independence Park at 3449 Pearland Pkwy.

WHEN: July 4., 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

SUGAR LAND

The annual Red, White and Boom celebration offers family fun and activities for all ages. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Trackless Train Rides

Climbing Rock Walls

Aerial Artists

Balloon Artists

Face Painting & Airbrush Art

Stilt Walkers

Photo Stations

Carnival Games

Sports Inflatables

Main entertainment stage

Emcee DJ Cara

Sugar Land Jr. Superstar Faith Parle

JoiLux Dueling Pianos

Hybrid 7 Band

School of Rock

The National Anthem, performed by Sugar Land Superstar Terrence Alexander-Evans

DJ BabyFace Williams

The finale will be a spectacular fireworks and laser show at 9 p.m.

WHEN: July 4, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.)

TOMBALL

Tomball's 4th of July celebration includes a street festival with music from “Mango Punch!”, a giant kid zone, and a special patriotic tribute to America and our veterans.

They promise "one of the biggest fireworks shows in Houston" at 9:30 p.m.

WHERE: Business Highway 249 just North of FM 2920 in Tomball.

WHEN: Gates open at 6 p.m.

THE WOODLANDS

Star-Spangled Salute

They're not waiting till the 4th to celebrate our freedom in The Woodlands!

The celebration kicks off Sunday at 8 p.m. with the Houston Symphony's Star-Spangled Salute at The Pavilion. The concert is free and tickets aren't required. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. for pre-concert activities.

Fourth of July Parade

Starting at 9 a.m. on July 4, spectators can enjoy the South County Fourth of July Parade. The 1.3-mile parade will make its way around The Woodlands passing through Market Street and by Town Green Park. The annual event features marching bands, fire engines, clowns, floats, and more.

Red, Hot & Blue Festival and Fireworks

This Red Hot & Blue Festival is so big, they need multiple locations!

On July 4 from 6 to 10 p.m., enjoy a variety of activities at locations throughout The Woodlands .All sites will feature live music beginning at 6 p.m. with bands playing until the Fireworks Extravaganza at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Festival activities at Town Green Park include strolling entertainment, concessions, and live music on two stages. Rock House (Variety) will be playing on the Freedom Stage and Red Sky Band (Southern Rock) will be playing on the Independence Stage.

Insider Tip: This festival location is larger in size and will provide the closest view to the fireworks show and may allow attendees to view portions of additional Red, Hot, & Blue fireworks displays.

Festival activities at Waterway Square include strolling entertainment, concessions, and live music from Time Warp (80s, 90s & Today's Hits) with the Fourth of July Parade Awards starting at 7 p.m.

Festival activities at Northshore Park include strolling entertainment, concessions, and live music from Johnny and the Spinsations (50s, to 80s Variety).

Insider Tip: This location will have the best view of the primary fireworks display which is launched from Lake Woodlands.

Festival activities at Rob Fleming Park include strolling entertainers, concessions, and live music from Common Ground (Variety).

Festival activities at Hughes Landing include live music from John Barraza Project (Variety).

Please note: For the comfort and safety of all attendees, oversized beach umbrellas and pop-up tents are not permitted at any location during the festival. Coolers, picnic baskets, blankets, and lawn chairs are permitted. Glass is prohibited.

The 18-minute Fireworks Extravaganza will take place at approximately 9:30 p.m. The primary fireworks display will be located in Lake Woodlands adjacent to Northshore Park, with a secondary close-proximity (special effects) display at Town Green Park. The 2022 Fireworks Extravaganza will also feature a fireworks display in the Waterway Square District near Timberloch Place and Waterway Avenue and Rob Fleming Park in the Village of Creekside Park.

WHEN: July 4, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. (Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.)

WHERE: Multiple locations.