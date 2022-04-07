Still no sign of missing swimmer who vanished Saturday near Tiki Island

Family members say 21-year-old David Gonzalez was in the water near the railroad tracks with them but disappeared after swimming out further on his own.

TIKI ISLAND, Texas — Despite several hours of searching by multiple agencies on Sunday, there's been no sign of a swimmer who disappeared near Tiki Island Saturday night.

Several boats spent much of Sunday in the water, and they also used drones to search for 21-year-old David Gonzalez.

Family members said he was in the water near a boat ramp and railroad tracks with them around 7:30 p.m. He reportedly decided to swim further out on his own and that's the last time they saw him.

While the water near the shoreline is shallow, there's a steep drop-off about 50 yards out, officials said.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office Marine Division led the search with help from Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens and drones from Texas City Police Department.

They suspended the search around 3 p.m. on Sunday but said they'll resume if there are any sightings of Gonzalez.

He is about 5-foot-9 and weighs about 200 pounds, officials said. He was wearing grey and white boxers and black and white tennis shoes when he went missing.

According to National Weather Service data, tides in the area were relatively stable in the area Saturday evening but were about 3.1 feet above normal at high tide.

Galveston Beach Patrol is also warning their red flags are flying again today indicating strong and potentially dangerous rip currents.

