17-year-old missing from San Luis Pass while fishing

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — The U.S. Coast Guard has joined in the search for a teen who may have gone under while wade fishing Saturday off the far western tip of Galveston Island.

The 17-year-old went missing while fishing near the San Luis Pass Bridge just after 8:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Coast Guard.

Crews from Freeport, Houston, and Galveston, as well as officers and deputies from Jamaica Beach, Brazoria County, and Galveston have joined in the search for the teen.

He's described as a 5 feet 8 inch tall Latino male who was last seen wearing blue shorts and no shirt.

San Luis Pass, a popular fishing and beach spot, is also notorious for dangerous rip currents due to tidal flows from the Gulf of Mexico and the bay.