Galveston enacts stage 5 water restrictions; island's water supply is 'critically low'

Galveston is asking residents to conserve water and UTMB has postponed all elective surgeries and closed clinics.

The City of Galveston is under Stage 5 water restrictions and is asking residents to conserve water. They say the island's water supply is "critically low."

Major water line breaks and system failures caused by the ongoing freeze, have hampered the city's ability to provide water service.

Most customers are already experiencing low to no water pressure because of these breaks and failures.

Editor's note: The above video originally aired on Monday, Feb. 15.

UTMB is postponing all elective surgeries and procedures, closing clinics and telling non-essential employees to stay home.

Water pressure is low in Galveston. Only employees critical to INPATIENT/research operations should come to work on island. All island-based clinics are closed; all elective surgeries and procedures on all UTMB campuses have been postponed. More at https://t.co/eYXEVIG510 — UTMB Health (@utmbhealth) February 17, 2021

The Gulf Coast Water Authority (GCWA), the city's water supplier, has had its own water supply issues, which greatly reduced the flow of water to the island.

Other communities who get water from the GCWA are also experiencing water issues.

"The Gulf Coast Water Authority will continue to supply water to the island as long as it can," the city of Galveston said in a release. "Efforts are ongoing to fill tanks while GCWA is still delivering water."

Stage 5 water restrictions

Showers should be limited to five minutes or less.

Landscape water uses are prohibited.

The city will also discontinue the flushing of water mains unless there is a threat to public health, safety, or welfare.

Water pressure will slowly be enhanced as the system is able to re-equalize.

Galveston has also issued a boil water notice. All water for human or pet consumption should be boiled for two minutes and cooled.