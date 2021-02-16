Boil water notices issued across Houston area due to winter storm

Here's what you should do if you're under a notice to boil water.

HOUSTON — Some area cities and MUD districts have issued boil water notices.

If you are under notice, all water for drinking, cooking, ice making and brushing teeth should be boiled and cooled prior to use.

The water should be to a vigorous boil and then boiled for two minutes.

If you don't have electricity to boil water, you shouldn't drink or use tap water.

Boil water notices issued:

Anahuac

Deer Park

Fort Bend County - WCID #2 Stafford

Pasadena

Pearland

Seabrook

Tomball

Fort Bend County has issued a boil water notice for Quail Valley, Thunderbird Utility District No. 1, Palmer Plantation MUD No. 1, Palmer Plantation MUD No. 2, and Harris County WCID – Fondren Road.

This list will be updated as needed.

What to do if a boil water advisory is issued