Houston weather timeline: Cold rain now - when we'll see temps in the 60s and 70s

Our temperatures will remain very cold for now, but warmer weather is on the way that will bring relief to our electrical and water services.

HOUSTON — The bitter cold is here, and it's not going anywhere over the next couple days — we will get that bad news out of the way first.

But there is some relief on the way after another blast of wintry weather and cold air sweeping across Texas to finish off the week.

The biggest news right now involves issues involving water and electricity — get the latest updates on the winter storm and electrical outages in our live blog here.

Now let's talk about that weather forecast.

Timeline: More wintry weather sweeping through Texas

Wednesday: The good news this morning is, it has remained too warm for the immediate Houston area to experience anymore widespread ice. But light freezing rain is impacting areas north of the 59 corridor in the morning. Temperatures above freezing in town and south of town.

Areas from Brenham to Livingston could see ice accumulations between 0.1'-0.3" of an inch it could weigh on power lines and trees, which could lead to more power outages. Travel conditions will still be treacherous for areas well west and north of Houston. We’ll have iced-over bridges, freeways and side roads through Friday morning.

Thursday: 20% chance of freezing rain or flurries in the morning and then clearing skies in the afternoon. Highs should reach the upper-30s with increasing sunshine.

Thursday Night: Brutally cold again with lows around 20 degrees. For any moisture still around from the previous rainfall, black ice could be an issue. And of course more broken pipes. Don't take that wrap/insulation off yet!

Friday: Sunny. Highs make it into the 40s and then it's up, up and away from here…

Saturday: Mild and sunny with early-morning overnight temps in the mid-30s with daytime temps in the 60s. A beautiful day to recover from this chaotic week.

Sunday: A slight chance of rain and cloudy, but at least our daytime temps will hit the 70 mark.