Nearly all of Houston has low -- or no -- water pressure, OEM says

Water utilities are being impacted by the state power issues.

The hits just keep coming.

If you went to bed with water, you may be waking up with low -- or no -- water pressure.

Nearly all parts of Harris County are experiencing issues, according to ReadyHarris.

OEM says this will not approve until more power is restored.

If you still have water, there are a few things you can do to prepare:

If you don't have bottled water, fill a pitcher with water until you can get it.

Fill a glass with water for brushing teeth

Make sure pets water bowls are full

Fill a pot with water for flushing the toilet.