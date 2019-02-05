WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A 24-year-old mother of three is facing serious charges after a violent car crash that left two of her children seriously hurt. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Kemberly Pino has been charged with at least one count of causing negligent injury to a child.

According to Troopers, Pino was driving down FM 359, just south of FM 1887 in Waller County, she lost control and rolled her car into a ditch. Inside her 6-month-old, 2-year-old, and 5-year-old. Crash investigators say instead of calling for help, Pino unbuckled her children and walked them home.

Another driver spotted the crashed, abandoned vehicle and called 911. Troopers, using the license plate number, tracked down Kemberly Pino at her home. Inside the 2-year-old and 5-year-old little girls had injuries so severe the two children had to be flown by LifeFlight to Texas Children’s Hospital in the Texas Medical Center.

Sources with knowledge of the crash tell KHOU 11 News that at least one of the children had head and facial injuries.

Inside the crashed car, a child seat is being credited with saving the life of the youngest child, just an infant.

Kemberly Pino will be booked into the Waller County jail.

The Texas DPS says the crash is still under investigation.