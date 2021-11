The Deer Park Fire Marshal Office is conducting the investigation into cause of the fire.

DEER PARK, Texas — A resident and a pet were found dead following a house fire in Deer Park early Monday morning, fire officials said.

This happened just before 3:30 a.m. at a home located at Center Street and E. 2nd Street. The Deer Park Fire Department responded at that time.

After the fire was extinguished. Firefighters found the victim and their pet dead inside of the home.

The Deer Park Fire Marshal Office is conducting the investigation into cause of the fire.