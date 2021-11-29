Another deadly night on Houston roadways | Three people killed in separate crashes

This follows a deadly holiday weekend in the Houston area where authorities responded to at least five deadly crashes.

HOUSTON — Three people were killed in separate crashes in the Houston area over the course of 12 hours.

This follows a holiday weekend in the Houston area where authorities responded to at least five deadly crashes.

In total, officials said at least eight lives were lost in these separate incidents. Three of the five crashes are being investigated as possible intoxicated manslaughter cases.

Man selling flowers on the side of the road dies after being struck in hit-and-run crash, deputies say

A man is accused of failing to stop and render aid after a man died in a hit-and-rung crash Sunday afternoon in north Harris County, deputies said.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. on Airline Drive near Gulf Bank Road.

According the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a man driving a black 2012 Kia Sedona hit a 2018 Ford Explorer, jumped the median and hit a pedestrian that was selling flowers.

Deputies say the driver of the KIA bailed out of the vehicle and tried to run but was caught by an off-duty police officer who was working an extra job at a nearby flea market.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died, deputies said.

“The guy was trying to make a living for his family and got struck. Airline is well travelled and very busy,” Deputy Mohammad Ahmed said.

The suspect is charged with failure to stop and render aid.

Bicyclist dies after being struck by speeding pickup truck in northwest Houston, police say

Police are investigating a fatal crash involving pickup truck and a bicyclist in northwest Houston early Monday.

This happened around 2:20 a.m. on West Little York near T.C. Jester shutting down traffic in that area.

Houston police said a man on a bicycle with lights was heading west in the far-right lane on West Little York when a speeding truck struck him. The truck then left the roadway, hit a brick wall and a utility pole before coming to a stop on its side.

The bicyclist died at the scene, police said. The male driver and a female passenger from the truck were transported to a local hospital.

Investigators said both the driver and passenger appeared to be intoxicated. If confirmed, the driver could face intoxicated manslaughter charges.

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in north Harris County

On person dead after a pedestrian was struck by a car early Monday morning in north Harris County, deputies said.

This happened around 3 a.m. on Highway 249 near Smiling Woods Lane. Lanes are blocked off as deputies conduct their investigation.