HCSO: Man, woman killed in crash with alleged drunken driver in north Harris County

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez identified the victims as a 62-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman who were riding together.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash late Saturday night that left two people dead and a third person facing possible DWI charges, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The call came in about 10:50 p.m. from the 10040 block of Veterans Memorial Drive at Moorebrook Drive.

HCSO Sgt. B. Beaty said a black pickup truck was speeding in the northbound lanes of Veterans Memorial Drive when he T-boned a second pickup truck that had turned into the intersection.

The impact pushed both vehicles into a ditch on the eastside of the roadway, according to deputies.

Update to fatal crash on Veterans Memorial: a male driver (62) was pronounced deceased at the scene and his female passenger (60) was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The driver of the striking vehicle (44) has been charged w DWI and is hospitalized. Charge may be upgraded. https://t.co/KW9MbUsbmc — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 28, 2021

Gonzalez identified the victims as a 62-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman who were riding together. Investigators said the man, who was driving, died at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she later passed away.

Beaty reported the 42-year-old driver of the black pickup truck was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in critical condition. He added that he showed signs of intoxication at the scene.