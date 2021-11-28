Houston health officials keeping close eye out for post-holiday surge in COVID-19, flu cases

Health officials are watching for a possible surge in COVID-19 cases as people head back home after the holiday.

HOUSTON — Sunday is of the busiest travel days of the year and health officials are keeping an eye on a possible surge in COVID-19 cases as people head back home from the holiday.

Bush International Airport saw lots of traffic closing out the holiday weekend.

“A lot of people. Planes are packed,” Sharon Hernandez said.

Hernandez said COVID is always at the top of her mind.

“As far as COVID, we're as careful as we can be," she said. “We’re fully vaccinated and all that. We wear our masks, that's all you can do."

Keep your family safe

Health officials said there are tips to keep in mind after traveling that will help protect you and your family.

Infectious Disease Specialist with Memorial Hermann Dr. Linda Yancey said you should watch for symptoms.

“Over the next few days, if you start feeling sick, if you start feeling ill, it’s very important that you stay home,” Yancey said.

Yancey said that if you do develop symptoms, you should get tested right away. Yancey also suggests keeping in close contact with those you gathered with.

“Be in contact with the people that you spend the holiday with, that way if someone does get sick that information can be spread through the family network quickly," Yancey said.

She said the tips apply even if you’re fully vaccinated.

"Unfortunately, we know that you can still get COVID even after the vaccine," Yancey said.

Downward trend

Yancey said they’re seeing a downtrend in COVID cases in Houston but are keeping an eye on the numbers. She said between Delta and the newly discovered Omicron variant there is a worry of a post-holiday surge.

Yancey said it's not just COVID cases, but also the flu.