3rd capital murder trial begins Monday for AJ Armstrong

The first two trials for Antonio “AJ” Armstrong Jr., ended in hung juries. He's accused of killing his parents in 2016.

Below is the background of the case and reports from the first two mistrials.

If convicted this time around, Armstrong would face a sentence of life in prison and would be eligible for parole after 40 years.

Armstrong has stood trial twice already -- once in 2019 and again last October. Both ended in mistrials as juries failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

Opening statements are scheduled to begin on Monday in the third capital murder trial for Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr. He's accused of killing his parents in their southwest Houston home in 2016.

The jury was made up of six women and 10 men with four alternates. Over the last month, prosecutors and defense attorneys questioned the jurors individually instead of in a group in hopes of putting together a jury that will reach a verdict.

A jury was finalized the Wednesday in the third AJ Armstrong, Jr., trial. Opening statements were set for Monday.

2016 killings : Antonio Armstrong, Sr. and Dawn Armstrong found dead

On July 29, 2016, investigators said they believe Antonio Armstrong Jr., shot his parents at close range while they slept inside the Bellaire home. He was 16 at the time.

Harris County prosecutor John Brewer said Armstrong Jr. called 911 at 1:40 a.m. and told dispatchers he heard gunshots coming from his parent's room.

Armstrong Jr. blames an intruder for the shooting, but investigators said they found no evidence of forced entry into the house.

According to authorities, Dawn Armstrong was shot twice in her head and Armstrong Sr. had been shot once. They said both had pillows over their heads. Dawn Armstrong was pronounced dead at the scene while Armstrong Sr. was taken to a hospital where he later died. Both were 42.

Armstrong Sr. was a motivational speaker. He and his wife owned 1st Class Training in Bellaire. Armstrong Sr. played football for Texas A&M and the Miami Dolphins and coached both of his sons when they were younger. Antonio Sr. was also an associate pastor, according to police. Dawn Armstrong's Facebook page said they "serve in ministry together."

Houston Police Sgt. J.P. Horelica said after discovering there was no forced entry and a bullet hole in the ceiling of the Armstrongs' bedroom, the focus shifted to Armstrong Jr. as a suspect. Brewer said a .22-caliber pistol was found on the kitchen counter along with a note. Also, Brewer said an upstairs motion detector caught movement at 1:09 a.m. Brewer said police found three shell casings in the master bedroom.