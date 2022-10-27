'Very heated and emotional': Juror describes deliberations in second AJ Armstrong murder mistrial

The juror said they started out split 6-6 but a couple of people later changed their minds. After nearly 18 hours of deliberating, they couldn't agree on a verdict.

HOUSTON — A lawyer for Antonio “AJ” Armstrong Jr told KHOU Thursday he hopes to find out next week whether the state will try his client for capital murder for a third time.

On Wednesday, Judge Kelli Johnson declared a mistrial in Armstrong’s second trial due to another hung jury. His first trial in 2019 also ended in a mistrial.

Armstrong is charged with shooting and killing his parents, Dawn and Antonio Senior, while they slept in their Bellaire home in July of 2016. He was 16 at the time.

Both victims’ parents, who are AJ Armstrong’s grandparents, attended both trials, along with Armstrong’s girlfriend and friends, to support the now 22-year-old.

“The family’s sick and tired of it,” Defense attorney Chris Collings said. “AJ’s sick and tired of it.”

“The last note we got from the jury was 8 to 4 not guilty,” defense attorney Rick Detoto said.

Later that afternoon, one juror and the three alternates in this trial confirmed that count to KHOU.

“It got very heated and emotional for sure,” the juror said. She and the alternates agreed to talk with reporters at the courthouse anonymously.

That juror described nearly 18 hours of deliberations over three days.

“It got out of hand a few times,” she said. “We had one person that was kind of the mediator.”

This juror, who thought Armstrong was guilty, said the split was initially 6-6. She said “distractions” by the defense, like questioning the family’s home security system records and suggesting Armstrong’s older brother could be the killer changed some minds.

“I’m going back and forth like, ‘Okay, am I missing something?’” the juror recalled. “So, I think it’s just a bunch of back and forth and confusing each other, cause at one point, everyone said, ‘Oh, we know he did it. We know he’s not innocent, but we still have doubt.’”

An alternate juror points to one juror with a “strong personality” for likely swaying others.

“At least now there’s a chance that (Armstrong) can be retried,” the alternate said.

KHOU wanted to hear from jurors on the “not guilty” side and requested the jury list from the court coordinator of the 178th District Court.

“I do not have the jury list and judge is denying the request to have it released,” a court employee wrote in an email Thursday afternoon.

The coordinator noted the Harris County District Clerk’s Office keeps all records.

“There are no documents in the case file that show the final jurors that were selected for this case,” a spokesperson for that office said.