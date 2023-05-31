Jury selected in third AJ Armstrong capital murder trial

HOUSTON — A jury was finalized in the third capital murder trial of Antonio “AJ” Armstrong Jr. on Wednesday.
A jury is made up of six women and 10 men with four alternates.
Opening statements are scheduled to start Monday.
Prosecutors said Armstrong shot and killed his parents, Antonio Sr., and Dawn Armstrong, while they slept inside their southwest Houston home in 2016. Armstrong was 16 at the time.
Defense lawyers argue there’s no physical evidence linking Armstrong to the crime.
Previous trials last October and in 2019 ended in mistrials due to hung juries. A conviction would mean automatic life in prison with parole eligibility after 40 years.