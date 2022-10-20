Defense presents case in trial of man accused of killing parents when he was 16

AJ Armstrong was 16 when prosecutors say he shot his parents, Antonio and Dawn Armstrong, while they slept in their home in 2016.

HOUSTON — The defense began presenting its case in the capital murder re-trial of Antonio 'AJ' Armstrong Jr. on Thursday.

He was 16 when prosecutors say he shot his parents, Antonio and Dawn Armstrong, while they slept in their home in 2016.

The first trial ended with a hung jury in 2019.

The judge sent the jury home early Thursday due to witness travel issues. The defense plans to finish presenting its case tomorrow before the final step – closing arguments.

After several days of hearing the case against him, AJ Armstrong’s legal team got their first chance on Thursday to present their side of what happened on July 28, 2016, to the jury.

The defense team called two witnesses on its first day of testimony.

First was Theadis Reagins. In 2016, Reagins was coaching at Lamar High School, where he said AJ went after failing out of Kinkaid.

Reagins testified he never saw AJ angry, frustrated or disrespectful to his dad and that they appeared to have a good relationship.

The coach also said AJ wanted to play football at another private school, St. Pius, but his mom nixed the idea.

On cross-examination, then-St. Pius coach Stephen Hill told prosecutors Dawn Armstrong was angry and yelling during a conversation about the issue.

“Her exact words were, ‘I’m not paying another dime for his *** to be into private school when we could send his lying *** down the street to Lamar," Hill testified.

During opening statements, prosecutors had told the jury Armstrong had a rocky relationship with his parents.

The defense had claimed the opposite and said there was no physical evidence linking AJ to the murder.

Yesterday, both sides argued over the family’s home security system records.

Prosecutors said they show the system was armed and all doors and windows were shut the night of the murder, which would mean the killer came from inside the house.

The defense said records show dozens of errors with the alarm system in the weeks leading up to the murder, making it possible for an intruder to enter undetected.

“Trials are trials and anything can happen, but we are cautiously confident about the case," said defense attorney Rick Detoto after the State rested its case. "We’re showing the jury what I told them I would show them, and I think we’re gaining credibility.”

The trial is set to resume Friday morning at 9:30. Both sides expect closing arguments to start on Monday.