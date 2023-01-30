Armstrong's first two trials in the 2016 killings of his parents ended in mistrials.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The third capital murder trial of A.J. Armstrong will remain in Harris County, the judge ruled at a change of venue hearing this afternoon.

Armstrong Jr. is charged with killing his parents inside their Bellaire home in 2016. His first two trials ended in mistrials when jurors couldn't agree on a verdict.

On Friday, Judge Kelli Johnson filed for a change of venue saying she doesn't believe Armstrong can get a fair trial in Harris County.

Prosecutors argued Friday that the size of Harris County offers a better chance to find impartial jurors than a smaller city would.

At a news conference Monday, NAACP leaders agreed.

"We don't want this trial moved somewhere people can't relate to diversity, NAACP President Bishop James Dixon said. "If we can't get a fair trial in Houston, it’s impossible to expect it elsewhere."

"This young man has been tried twice, hung juries, but we are not afraid of evidence," Eugene Howard with Texas NAACP said. "If you can’t get a fair jury out of 7.2 million people, that's an indictment on the criminal justice system."

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Feb. 24, but testimony won’t start until March 20. Prosecutors asked for the gap because they worried about spring break and RodeoHouston inconveniencing jurors.

VIDEO: 59 banner calls for Armstrong charges to be dropped

What happened

Armstrong Jr. was 16 when prosecutors said he shot and killed his parents. Antonio Armstrong, Sr. and Dawn Armstrong were killed while they slept in their Bellaire home.

Armstrong Jr.'s first trial in 2019 ended in a mistrial when jurors couldn't agree on a verdict.

During the second trial, defense attorneys said eight jurors believed Armstrong Jr. was innocent and four thought he was guilty. In his first trial, it was the other way around with eight jurors believing he was guilty.

KHOU 11 spoke with a juror in the second trial. They said doubt created by the defense is what led to a hung jury.

“It just got to the point where I couldn’t even talk anymore," the juror said at the time. "Everyone kind of had their mind made up, but it was very frustrating to hear everyone say -- and I mean everyone, say, 'We know he’s not innocent but we still have doubt.'”

Family support

Family members have supported Armstrong since the beginning.

In an emotional interview following an earlier hearing, his grandparents pleaded for the district attorney's office to not continue with another trial.

"We have stood by our grandson’s side every day since 2016," said Armstrong Jr.'s grandfather, Keith Wiley. "Everyone in the family supports him and believes he’s innocent of the charges. Our family hurts and grieves."

Wiley said the family cannot move on as long as this murder case is hanging over their heads.

The victims

Armstrong Sr. played football for Texas A&M and the Miami Dolphins and coached both of his sons when they were younger.

He was an associate pastor, according to police. Dawn Armstrong's Facebook page said they "serve in ministry together."

The couple owned 1st Class Training in Bellaire and Armstrong Sr. was also a motivational speaker.