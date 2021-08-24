NRG COVID-19 vaccination site shutting down as Harris Co. opens 2 new mega sites with more capacity

Walk-ups are still available on a limited basis, but due to the increased vaccinations, people are encouraged to make a reservation.

HOUSTON — Harris County will soon open two mega COVID-19 vaccination sites as the NRG site is shut down and moved, Judge Lina Hidalgo announced on Tuesday.

She said the new sites are opening in response to increased vaccine demand, and the new locations would add to the vaccination capacity.

NRG site's new location

The NRG site will close at the end of the day on Wednesday and will move to Dick Graves Park (tap here for map), opening there on Thursday.

The county is also setting up a new mega site at Sheldon ISD’s Panther Stadium (tap here for map).

Hidalgo said, thanks to the $100 cash card giveaway, the vaccine demand remains high. Walk-up shots are available, but appointments are preferred.

You can call 832-927-8787 or register online here if you need your COVID vaccination. You will be able to schedule the day, time, location and even type of vaccine instantly.

More info on the web: Learn more about getting vaccinated in Harris County

$30 million to get more nurse to Harris county

At Tuesday morning’s press conference, the judge also proposed $30 million in funding for hundreds of additional nurses at both public and private Harris County hospitals. It’s a plan she hopes will provide relief to the overworked healthcare system.

“Our local hospitals have record COVID patients and many are at a breaking point,” she tweeted Tuesday. “We’re doing everything we can to help, but what we truly need is more vaccinated people.”